Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,519.50 ($45.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,538.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,396.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders bought 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

