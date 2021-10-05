Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $188.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

