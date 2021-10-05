Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,226,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

DDS stock opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $217.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.30%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.