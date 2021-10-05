Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,923 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $192,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after buying an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

