Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749,623 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 764,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Halliburton worth $202,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

