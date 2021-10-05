Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,055,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $205,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 839,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,267 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.