Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of SVB Financial Group worth $203,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.78.

SIVB stock opened at $649.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $247.07 and a 12-month high of $677.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.