disBalancer Price Tops $0.44 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $94,668.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00109943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00138170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.55 or 1.00014550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.78 or 0.06685340 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,698,116 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.