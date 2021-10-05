DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale Purchases 5,000 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 89.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 778.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 76,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

