DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale Purchases 5,000 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.94.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
