Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 379,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,924. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

