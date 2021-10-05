Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,230 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 7.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Dominion Energy worth $138,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. 77,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,322. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

