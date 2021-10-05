Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Domo makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Domo worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Domo by 45.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,523. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.