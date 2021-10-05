Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dover by 49.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

