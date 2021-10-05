DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.10 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMDS opened at GBX 404.30 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 437.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 426.36. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

Several analysts recently commented on SMDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

