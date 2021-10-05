DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 72.8% in September

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

