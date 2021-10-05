Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,840 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 10.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $196,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

