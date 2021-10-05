Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

