Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as low as C$7.60. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 294,713 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,807,889.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

