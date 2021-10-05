Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$10.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.