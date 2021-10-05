DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of KTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.