DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 514,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

