Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

EIC stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

