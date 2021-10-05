EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 220,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $372,578.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.