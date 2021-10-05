EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,728 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up about 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Avid Technology worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 8,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

