EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,729 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of WideOpenWest worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,816. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

