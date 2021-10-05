EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 16,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

