EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,878. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

