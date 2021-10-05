EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 209,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. PLx Pharma accounts for approximately 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

