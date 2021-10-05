EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,944. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

