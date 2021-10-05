EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,746 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after buying an additional 284,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $22,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. 5,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,721. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

