EAM Investors LLC Buys 208,982 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,982 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis comprises about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

STXS stock remained flat at $$5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,675. The stock has a market cap of $393.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 1.41. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

