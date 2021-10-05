EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 19,121 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 74.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 127,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

