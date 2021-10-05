EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

