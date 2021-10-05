EAM Investors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.54. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.