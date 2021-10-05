EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.90 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. iHeartMedia makes up 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 11,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,984. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

