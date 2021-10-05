EAM Investors LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Anavex Life Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

