EAM Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,160 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

