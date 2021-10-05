EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,877,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,217. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

