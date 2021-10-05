EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. AngioDynamics accounts for approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.39% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.