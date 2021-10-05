East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on East Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EJPRY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

