Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 17,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,863. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

