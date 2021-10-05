Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 43.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

EVV opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

