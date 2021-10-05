Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

EVF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

