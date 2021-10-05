Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 35.0% in September

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,130. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.72. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

