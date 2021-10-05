Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

