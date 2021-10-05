Ellaism Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $23,617.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.73 or 0.06904744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107334 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.