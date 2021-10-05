Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.23

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.23 and last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 1463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

