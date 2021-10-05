Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
