Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Endava stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.