Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.02.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

