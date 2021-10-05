Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.76

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 27225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENIA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enel Américas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

